Former first lady declares that she is against penalizing women who carry out termination and calls Lula’s government an “abortionist”

Former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro said this Monday (June 24, 2024) that she will propose changes to the “anti-abortion” PL (bill). She said she is against penalizing women who terminate a pregnancy after 22 weeks, but rather those who perform or assist in the procedure.

“Even when dealing with adults, in my view, some points of the bill would need to be better addressed and others would need to be reformulated with the careful observance that the mother, victim of rape, and the baby cannot be penalized with any changes to the law”, he said in a video published on the social networks.

Watch (9min21s):

Michelle, who is president of PL Mulher, said she will speak to the author of the proposal, federal deputy Sóstenes Cavalcante (PL-RJ), to “present some suggestions and establish some positions”.

Among the points mentioned, he defended increasing the penalty for rapists and suggested chemical castration. Reinforcing that victims cannot be penalized, he said that the presentation of police reports should once again be mandatory for legal abortions to be carried out.

“The woman victim of rape goes through a horrible experience and this must be seriously considered, with empathy, when judging any behavior on her part, which is, in most cases, acts of desperation.“, he said.

At the same time, he defended the CFM (Federal Council of Medicine) resolution that prohibited doctors from performing fetal asystole after 22 weeks. All people involved in terminating the pregnancy should be penalized, according to Michelle.

For her, the repercussion of the case and the approach that the law could penalize raped minors is “another scream from the left that wants to end the lives of our innocent babies”.

He also criticized the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) for the speech in which he called “monster” the person conceived by rape, called his government “abortionist” and said that the criminal is “defended by the left”.