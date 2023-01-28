Former first lady returned to Brazil after a trip to the US; Bolsonaro remains abroad

Former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro published this Saturday (28.jan.2023) a photo with several stacked boxes and the caption “laziness to change”. The image was posted on your Instagram account in functionality stories.

Michelle has been in Brasilia since Thursday (January 26), when she returned from a family trip to the United States. the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) stayed in the country, with no expected return.

The couple traveled to the US on December 30, 2022, on the eve of the end of Bolsonaro’s term. Because of the trip, he didn’t pass the presidential sash to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) at the inauguration ceremony of the Chief Executive. They were staying at a vacation home owned by former MMA fighter José Aldo, in the city of Kissimmee, about 35 kilometers from Orlando.

the alderman Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ), son of the former president, accompanied the couple. Bolsonaro and Michelle’s daughter, Laura, is already in Brazil because of the school term.

After an episode of intestinal obstruction, the former president said he would return to Brazil in advance to consult with the doctors who accompany him. He even spent 1 day in a US hospital.