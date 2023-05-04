Former first lady shared image with doctor Albert Levy and immunization card against covid-19 after PF operation

Former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro posted a photo of her vaccination card, in your Instagram profile, on the night of this Wednesday (May 3, 2023). Earlier, her and former president’s house Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was the target of an operation by the PF (Federal Police) for alleged fraud in vaccination cards against covid-19. The president of PL Mulher also shared an image with the doctor who would have vaccinated her, Albert Levy. “Dr. Albert Levy, graduated from UFRJ [Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro], emigrated to New York. He was responsible for vaccinating me.”, wrote Michelle in the publication. She had already shared earlier that she was the only one in the family to be vaccinated.