Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/11/2023 – 15:15

Former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro (PL) mocked Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid’s accusation this Saturday, 11th, and said that the only blow she gives is during fight training. The former aide-de-camp of the Presidency told the Federal Police (PF) that Michelle encouraged former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) not to accept defeat to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and carry out a coup d’état, according to the UOL portal.

“I received a message that my stepson Duda (Eduardo Bolsonaro) and I were inciting the coup. Me, inciting a coup? With which weapon? My powerful Bible?”, responded Michelle Bolsonaro during a PL Mulher event in Espírito Santo. “I know how to throw a blow and I want to teach you now: jab, jab, straight, cross, up, dodge, up”, continued the former first lady, acting out the blows on the event stage. She said she practices fighting every Tuesday and Thursday.

Quoted by Michelle, “Duda” is federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-RJ). According to Cid’s testimony, he formed, alongside the former president’s wife and allies, a group that said that Bolsonaro would have the support of the population and armed people, such as the CAC (Collectors, Sports Shooters and Hunters) to continue with a coup d’état.

This is not the first time that the former first lady has mentioned fighting training in the context of investigations that affect her. In September, before appearing to testify at the headquarters of the Federal Police (PF), in Brasília, about the case of the sale of jewelry by the Presidency, Michelle posted a training video, with the caption: “Of the beatings in life, these are the best” .

Still in the statement, Mauro Cid stated that senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) would have encouraged his father to recognize the result and admit defeat to the PT member. Jair and Michelle Bolsonaro’s defense stated that the accusations are “absurd”, while Eduardo said that the “narrative is nothing more than fantasy, daydream”.

Responsible for the investigation, the deputy attorney general of the Republic, Carlos Frederico Santos, told Estadão that Cid’s statement is still a “narrative” and that Bolsonaro’s former aide-de-camp still needs to prove the allegations and information passed on in his statement. . “This has to be corroborated. I asked for a series of steps that are ongoing,” he said.

In a statement, this Friday, the 10th, the defense of the former president and former first lady said that the accusations of Cid’s accusation are not supported by evidence.

“The statements made by supposed sources are absurd and without any support in the truth and, in effect, in evidence. It causes, at the same time, concern and concern to the defense of former president Bolsonaro that such statements appear in these terms and directly contradict the very recent – ​​said and rewritten -, statements by the Deputy Attorney of the Republic, Dr. Carlos Frederico, indicating that the statements made by Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, as a rewarded collaboration, did not point to any element that could implicate the former president in the facts under investigation”.