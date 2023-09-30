Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/30/2023 – 19:47

Former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro stated this Saturday, 30, in Fortaleza, during a state meeting of PL Mulher do Ceará, that she did not want to be a “traveler, tourist” during the 4 years of government of her husband, former president Jair Bolsonaro. Michelle’s irony had an address: the current first lady, Janja Lula da Silva, who led a delegation of authorities visiting regions affected by the rains in Rio Grande do Sul on Thursday, 28, and has accompanied Lula on several trips president’s international affairs.

“I arrived as first lady, I already knew, because it was in my heart, that I didn’t want to be an ornament doll, or a traveler, a tourist. That’s not what I wanted,” Michelle Bolsonaro told dozens of guests at the meeting, who then applauded the former president’s wife.

Janja’s stay without Lula, in Rio Grande do Sul, lasted less than a day. The president stayed in Brasília for the inauguration of the new president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Luís Roberto Barroso. Contrary to what the Minister of the Presidency’s Communication Secretariat, Paulo Pimenta, said in a video published on social media, the current first lady did not announce government measures for the hardest hit region.

During the meeting in Ceará, Michelle Bolsonaro recalled the period when she herself was first lady. The former president’s wife stated that she wanted to “institutionalize” her volunteer work when she arrived in Brasília and recalled having coordinated the “Pátria Voluntária” program. In 2021, Estadão showed that, at that time, the project had spent more on advertising than on donations.

Michelle Bolsonaro has traveled the country to participate in meetings with women and discuss issues dear to Bolsonarism, such as “maternal instinct”, abortion, drugs and other “conservative flags”. Since the beginning of the year, the president of PL Mulher has visited Mato Grosso, Santa Catarina and Pernambuco. “We have to take a stand,” she said this Saturday. “Those who are going to apply, the PL will be here to be able to walk with you.”

In the final part of the meeting, Jair Bolsonaro took the stage and spoke to the guests. The former president repeated part of last year’s election speech, pointing out his government’s measures, and stated it in an enigmatic way. “One day, the truth of 22 will come to light, you can be sure of that,” he declared, referring to the elections.

Former president Jair Bolsonaro was rendered ineligible until 2030 by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). By 5 votes to 2, the Court framed the former head of the Executive, in June, for abuse of political power and misuse of the media due to the meeting in which he attacked electronic voting machines in front of diplomats.

Bolsonaro spoke again about the funding he received from his supporters during the meeting in Fortaleza. The former president collected more than R$17 million in Pix, in 2023. “Much more was raised than needed, although the fines continue,” he stated.