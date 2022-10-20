First lady Michelle Bolsonaro met on Wednesday (Oct. President Evo Morales.

The meeting took place during the event “Women with Bolsonaro”, in São Paulo. in your profile at InstagramCarolina published a photo with the First Lady and thanked her for her support in “fighting the hatred and rancor of the regime”.

“Yes, I cry, but not for the pain, but for the support I get, because I know my mother and I are not alone. Thank you, Michelle Bolsonaro, her words filled me with strength to continue in this fight against the hatred and rancor of the regime. My prayers for the Brazilian people to choose the path of freedom, democracy and justice”, published Áñez.

Jeanine Áñez came to power after Morales resigned under pressure from military and police forces. He had been in the Bolivian Presidency since 2006, and had been re-elected to a new term in a controversial election.

After leaving power, Áñez was arrested and convicted, accused of organizing a coup d’état to overthrow the previous president. She has been serving time in La Paz since March 2021.

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has already stated that he considers the Bolivian’s arrest unjust. In June 2022, he even mentioned the possibility of granting political asylum to a former president. At the time, the Bolivian government criticized the Brazilian Chief Executive. stated that he “attempts to interfere in internal affairs” from the country.