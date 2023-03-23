There are 2 kits, one for day care and one for night care, sold at R$ 149.90 each at Loja do Divo, by Agustin Fernandez

Former First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro (PL) launched on Wednesday (22.Mar.2023) a line of skin care products in her name. The items are sold in partnership with her make-up artist, businessman Agustin Fernandez.

There are 2 kits: one for daytime use (with soap and moisturizer) and the other at night (with serum and face mask), sold for R$ 149.90 each at Divo’s Storesite by Augustin Fernandez.

“Many are the speculations about our friendship, but the truth is that it is firm and well nourished.”, said Michelle in the video promoting the products, published in social media.

Agustin added: “That’s why we decided to join forces and, inspired by our friendship, together we developed a complete skin care line that nourishes and reaffirms your skin.”.

The former first lady has been participating in political events since the beginning of the year. On Tuesday (March 21), she was sworn in as president of PL Mulher, an internal wing of the Liberal Party aimed at women’s participation in politics.

At the event, she said she would travel around the country to encourage female participation in politics. Michelle’s caravan through Brazil is one of the bets of the national president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Netoto bring more support to the party in next year’s municipal elections.