Woman filmed former first lady in restaurant in Brasilia; PF investigates whether Bolsonaro allies tried to sell gifts from foreign officials

Former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro was asked on Friday (11.Aug.2023), in a provocative tone, about where are the jewels given by the government of Saudi Arabia to the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) – understand more below.

Video released by the journalist Andreia Sadiof g1, shows Michelle accompanied by her friend and makeup artist Agustin Fernandez and an unidentified person at a restaurant in Brasília. The woman filming asks: “Where are the jewels?”. The former first lady replies: “How are you ugly, huh?”.

The makeup artist walks towards the woman filming and says the following: “It’s in your ass, you ugly dog ​​fag bitch”. The person with the cell phone then asks again: “Where are the jewels, people? We just want to know about the jewelry”. Then Michelle manifests: “You are so misinformed that you know where the jewels are”.

The recording is interrupted shortly after Michelle Bolsonaro’s 2nd demonstration. According to g1it was at this moment that the makeup artist would have thrown a glass of ice at the woman who was filming.

Michelle Bolsonaro’s advisory stated that the former first lady was “Next with unjust taunts and insults”. He also said that questions about jewelry were “Criminal Charges” disguised as questions in a “clear attempt to prepare a media trap”.

JEWELRY & PF OPERATION

The PF (Federal Police) launched on the morning of Friday the Operation Luke 12:2.

The search targets were:

Mauro Cid – Bolsonaro’s former assistant;

– Bolsonaro’s former assistant; Mauro Cesar Lourena Cid – reserve general and father of Cid;

– reserve general and father of Cid; Osmar Crivelatti – Cid’s right hand man;

– Cid’s right hand man; Frederick Wassef – former lawyer for the Bolsonaro family.

The agents are investigating whether there was an attempt to sell gifts given to Bolsonaro by foreign delegations. According to the PF, watches, jewelry and sculptures were traded in the United States – see the photos of the items here and read the full PF report here.

The alleged scheme would be commanded by Cid and Crivelatti.

US jewelry store announced Bolsonaro jewelry – watch the video (3min23):

