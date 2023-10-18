admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 17/10/2023 – 21:49

Wearing a white t-shirt and little makeup, former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro was the protagonist of an advertisement for the Liberal Party (PL) looking for new members for the party. The program was shown this Tuesday, 17th, after Jornal Nacional, prime time television. The national president of PL Mulher is one of the names in Jair Bolsonaro’s line of succession, ineligible by decision of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

“From the north to the south of our country, there are incredible women who found, in love or faith, the purpose of helping, serving, educating, teaching and making things happen. Be a candidate for councilor or mayor in your city. Participate! Join the PL”, says Michelle in the video, which lasts exactly thirty seconds.

Since the end of Bolsonaro’s term, the former president’s clan and the PL have been betting on Michelle’s protagonism as a way of maintaining supporters and winning over new supporters. The former first lady is seen as a strong female leader in the evangelical electorate and does not bear the burden of her husband’s controversial statements.

Since assuming the presidency of PL Mulher in February this year, Michelle has been traveling across the country giving lectures and events. In office, she receives the same salary as a federal deputy, R$33,700, in addition to having her travel expenses covered by the party.

Faced with the siege that has closed around Bolsonaro, the PL doubled its bet and now presents Michelle as the name that represents the acronym. In September, this was how the party presented it at an event for members that took place behind closed doors. The propaganda broadcast this Tuesday seals the strategy of Valdemar Costa Neto’s party.

In June, the TSE removed Bolsonaro from the electoral race by declaring him ineligible for eight years because it understood that political power had been abused in a meeting held with ambassadors from around the world, in which the former president attacked the Brazilian electoral system. This week, the Court judges three more judicial electoral investigation actions that request new decrees of Bolsonaro’s ineligibility.

Parallel to this, the Federal Police advanced in the case of Saudi jewelry. The corporation suspects that the former president is a mentor and beneficiary of an international scheme to sell gifts that he received during official activities. Michelle is also investigated in the case and was questioned by the PF.

The former aide-de-camp of the Presidency, Mauro Cesar Barbosa Cid, who was arrested on suspicion of involvement in the fraud involving Bolsonaro and his daughter’s vaccination cards, made a plea bargain. The terms are confidential and the former president is trying to access the content of the complaint, which could compromise him.

These factors have undermined the support of Bolsonaro’s supporters on the right, who question the political influence that the former president has. Alongside Valdemar Costa Neto, he has been putting together candidacies for 2024. One of the PL’s bets is the current mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), whose proximity to Bolsonaro is wavering.