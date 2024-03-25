Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/25/2024 – 20:43

The former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro received this Monday, 25th, the title of citizen of São Paulo. The tribute, proposed by councilor Rinaldi Digilio (União), is held at the Municipal Theater and takes place after a legal battle that still promises developments. The ceremony is attended by former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB).

Initially, the space would be provided by the city hall to the City Council to hold the formal session. However, the Court of Justice of São Paulo (TJ-SP) prevented the use of the space under these conditions because it understood that the tribute would entail “a serious risk of misuse of the public good”.

The TJ-SP stipulated a fine of R$50,000 if the decision was not complied with. The decision was taken in an action filed by federal deputy Erika Hilton (PSOL-SP).

Normally, the tribute is presented in the plenary of the City Council. Digilio insisted on holding the ceremony at the Municipal Theater and decided to take out a bank loan of R$100,000 and pay the rent for the space out of his own pocket. He said, in a note, that he was “completely certain of the legality” of using the space for the formal session.

The São Paulo Legislature appealed to try to suspend the court decision and argued that, since 2021, more than 40 events of this type have been held at external addresses. The president of the TJ-SP, Fernando Garcia, said, in a decision on the request this Monday, the 25th, that he does not have the authority to suspend a second instance decision.

He stated that the appeal must be presented to the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) or the Federal Supreme Court (STF), if the basis is constitutional.

Erika Hilton states that she will request the opening of a case against Nunes and Digilio for non-compliance with the court decision and administrative improbity.

The PSOL deputy argues that even if the councilor wants to pay for the use of the venue, the Theater's regulations require that the request to hold a paid event be made 40 days in advance.

“Furthermore, there is a court decision in force that he continues to fail to comply with. One of the arguments behind the decision was that there was no assignment agreement signed prior to the event, which there still isn't,” said Erika.

São Paulo councilors approved the request for tribute to the former first lady in November last year. The justification for granting the honor is that Michelle “is engaged in social policies, with special attention to rare diseases”.

Bolsonaro talks about marriage; Nunes criticizes pressure against event

Present at the event, Bolsonaro joked about the wedding, said that Michelle is the most beautiful first lady in Brazil and that, over the four years, she learned something that is “as important or more important than life itself”.

“And we didn’t really value that. We thought it would never end, that it is our freedom”, she explained, to add:

“There are certain things that you only appreciate after you lose them. My father said: one is water from the well, the other is great love and the other, to be repetitive, is our freedom”, declared Bolsonaro.

The mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes, in turn, questioned, in his speech, why “some people” went against democracy and freedom and tried to prevent the event from taking place.

“This event is an important demonstration that we need to overcome some people who insist on persecution,” he said.