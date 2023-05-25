According to the press office of PL Mulher, the health status of the former first lady is stable.

The former first lady of Brazil, Michelle Bolsonaro, felt unwell this Thursday morning (May 25, 2023) and needed to receive medical attention. The information is from the advisory of the PL Woman, who stated that the state of health of the national president of PL Mulher is stable. “She should return to professional activities in the coming days.”, says the note sent to the press. To the Power360the advice of the acronym said that the suspicion is that the indisposition was caused by a labyrinthitis crisis, but there is still no confirmed diagnosis.