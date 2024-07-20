Former First Lady wants PT president to explain accusations of “rachadinha” and “theft of jewelry”

Former First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro filed a lawsuit in STF (Supreme Federal Court) on Friday (19.Jul.2024) against the deputy and national president of PT (Workers’ Party), Gleisi Hoffmann (PR). Here is the full (PDF – 219 KB).

The action concerns a Publication by Gleisi on her X profile (ex-Twitter), on Wednesday (20.Jul), in which she claims that Michelle Bolsonaro had stolen jewelry for “pay your bills”.

The congresswoman’s post talks about an alleged candidacy of the Bolsonaro family for the Senate in 2026 and states that, in addition to “steal jewelry”would have participated in “kickbacks” to buy properties and made an attempt to “coup” to keep family members in power.

The document requires that the PT president clarify which facts she is referring to when citing “jewelry theft”, “cracks” It is “coup to stay in power” so that the possibility of a criminal complaint for slander and defamation can be investigated.

A Federal Police (Federal Police) indicted former president on July 4 Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the investigation into the illegal sale of Saudi Arabian jewelry abroad. The corporation concluded that there was evidence of crimes of criminal association, money laundering and appropriation of public assets.

One of the jewels was given as a gift to Michelle, who was not indicted and said she was unaware of the alleged scheme.

The case is being reported by Alexandre de Moraes at the STF. The minister gave the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) a 15-day deadline on July 8 to respond.

Regarding the “rachadinha”, the STF archived in 2021 an investigation that analyzed R$89,000 in checks deposited into the account of the former first lady by Flávio Bolsonaro’s former advisor Fabricio Queiroz.

On February 8, Bolsonaro and his allies were targeted by the PF’s Operation Tempus Veritatis. The investigation is into an alleged attempt to keep Bolsonaro in the presidency. The PF found a video of a ministerial meeting held on July 5, 2022, that allegedly discussed organizing a coup.

The recording shows that Bolsonaro asked for support to expand attacks on the electoral system, accused TSE ministers of receiving money to defraud the elections and said he would not win the “war” with “Paper and pen”.