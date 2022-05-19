Close friends, Agustin Fernandez accompanied the first lady during a trip to Israel

Makeup artist Agustin Fernandez accompanied the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, during a trip to Israel. Former minister Damares Alves (Republicans) also traveled with the duo to the Middle Eastern country. The visit was “personal character”, which means that Michelle has not had official meetings with Israeli officials.

Friends, Agustin and Michelle share encounters on social networks. They often participate in volunteer actions together. when the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was hospitalized in July 2021 with intestinal obstruction, the first lady received the makeup artist at Vila Nova Star hospital.

The trip to the Middle East took a week. Evangelical pastors and followers also accompanied the first lady. President Bolsonaro did not participate in the tour. The Chief Executive visited Israel for 4 days in March 2019.

The majority of visits by Michelle and the group that accompanied her took place in religious places, such as Jerusalem — known as “Holly Land”, which is also worshiped by Jews and Muslims. See in this link photos shared by Michelle.

Below are some records of the trip shared by makeup artist Agustin:



Agustin Fernandez, Michelle Bolsonaro and Damares Alves during a trip to Israel. Photo: reproduction/social networks.



Evangelical pastors and followers also participated in the trip to Israel. Photo: reproduction/social networks.

Watch the trip videos posted by Michelle (2min20s):

A pre-candidate for the Senate for the Republicans, Damares traveled to the country at the invitation of an evangelical church in Brasília – whose name was not disclosed by the former minister. “I am in Israel accompanied by dear brothers. Here we are to pray for Brazil and Brazilian families!”, wrote the former minister on her Twitter profile.

Damares and Michelle often attend events together. On the first lady’s 40th birthday, Damares presented her with a personalized cake, with the message “you are more loved every day”, beyond the sentence “Michelle has forty”.