Former first lady said he wants women in politics “for their potential”; participated in the PL Mulher event in São Paulo this Saturday

Former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro defended this Saturday (6.May.2023) to eradicate the 30% quota for female candidacies in parties. She said, at a PL Mulher event in São Paulo, that she wanted women in politics “for its potential”.

“We want to eradicate the 30% quota. We want women in politics for their potential because we believe that women in politics make things happen”, he stated.

Watch (39s):

Enacted by Congress in June 2022, the constitutional amendment which establishes the gender quota obliges parties to allocate at least 30% of the resources of the Electoral Fund and the Party Fund to women’s candidacies.

Afterwards, Michelle went to social media to say that PL Mulher “yes it is in favor of quotas”: “We don’t just want to meet a 30% quota, we believe in the potential of every woman who enters Brazilian politics”, he declared.

Watch (44s):

Michelle spoke at the inauguration ceremony of the federal deputy Rosana Valle (SP) as the new holder of the PL Mulher. Also present were former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the national president of the party, Valdemar da Costa Netoand the senator Marcos Pontes (PL-SP).