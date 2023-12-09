Agustín Fernandez accompanies the former first lady on a trip to Argentina for Milei’s inauguration

Former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro (PL) published on her profile on Instagram a video in which he appears dancing tango with his makeup artist, Agustín Fernandez. Jokingly, she said that, despite expectations, their talent for dancing is “sad”. Agustín and she are close friends and are both in Argentina for Javier Milei’s inauguration on Sunday (Dec 10). This year, the president of PL Mulher announced that she is working with Agustín on a line of beauty products.

Watch (1min11s):