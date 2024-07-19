Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/18/2024 – 22:09

Former First Lady and leader of the PL Mulher, Michelle Bolsonaro, criticized this Wednesday, 17th, the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) for having said that “if the guy is a Corinthians fan, it’s okay” in relation to domestic violence against women.

“After ‘dropping the pearl’: if you want to hit a woman, go hit her somewhere else; now the persona non grata insinuates that if the woman abuser supports a certain team ‘it’s okay’,” Michelle wrote on Instagram.

The PT member’s statement was made last Tuesday, the 16th, during an official meeting with the food industry sector. At the beginning of the meeting, Lula praised the female presence at the event and said he had made an effort to increase the participation of women in his government.

During his speech, he highlighted a study on the increase in cases of domestic violence after football matches. Addressing Finance Minister Fernando Haddad, he said that this was an “unbelievable” figure, but downplayed the aggressions committed by fans of his team, Corinthians.

“Today, I heard some sad news. I heard that there is a study, Haddad, that shows that violence against women increases after a football match. Unbelievable. If the guy is a Corinthians fan, that’s fine. But I don’t get upset when I lose, I deeply regret it. So, I would like to congratulate the women who are here,” said the president.

This is not the first time that Lula has made problematic statements. The other phrase cited by Michelle is from August 20, 2022, during a rally in Vale do Anhangabaú, in São Paulo.

“A man’s hand was not made to hit a woman. Do you want to hit a woman? Go hit her somewhere else, but not in your own home or in Brazil, because we can no longer accept this,” Lula said at the time.

The speech generated negative repercussions in the media and on social networks and was used against the then presidential candidate in that year’s election.

The wife of former president Jair Bolsonaro also mentions in her criticism Lula’s youngest son, Luís Cláudio, who was accused by doctor Natália Schincariol, his ex-girlfriend, of domestic violence in April of this year.

Last Monday, the 15th, the Civil Police of the State of São Paulo concluded the investigation stating that there was not enough evidence to corroborate the doctor’s allegation. Therefore, Cláudio was not indicted.