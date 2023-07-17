Estadão Contenti

07/17/2023 – 9:51 am

Former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro asked federal deputy Amália Barros (PL-MT) to remove her ocular prosthesis before speaking on Saturday, 15, during an event of PL Woman in João Pessoa (Paraíba). After the parliamentarian removed the prosthesis, the former first lady put the object in her pocket. Michelle and Amália occupy, respectively, the presidency and vice-presidency of the core of the acronym focused on encouraging female candidacies and discussing policies favorable to women.

“She will now tell you why she is a woman who makes things happen. But I want you without a prosthesis. I love seeing her without a prosthesis, guys. I know that’s her job, my friend. Let me hold her eye”, said Michelle, as she put the prosthesis in her pocket.

After complying with the former first lady’s request, the deputy joked that scenes like these are normal between the two. “She always does this to me and I still haven’t learned to come without a prosthesis,” she said.

Amália lost her sight at age 20 after contracting toxoplasmosis, an infection caused by the protozoan parasite that can be found in cat feces and contaminated food. The disease can cause blindness, which was the case with the deputy. “I slept seeing and woke up blind. It was overnight, literally”, said the parliamentarian during the PL Mulher event.

PL Woman

Michelle assumed the presidency of PL Mulher in March 2023 with the aim of traveling around Brazil preparing the ground for the launch of candidacies for mayor in 2024, mainly by women. At the time, as Estadão showed, the caption decided that the former first lady would receive the same salary as a federal deputy (R$ 33,763), but the payment still had no date to be made due to a partial blocking of accounts of the party by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

Before taking office, Michelle intensified her political activities on social media and has since participated in political events representing her husband, especially when former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was isolated in the United States. In addition to posting photos of Bolsonaro, she even joined the debate about the Central Bank and the interest rate.























