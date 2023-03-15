Former first lady used her profile on networks to show travel; see photos of the moment she boarded from Brasilia

Former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro is already in the United States. She left on the morning of this Tuesday (March 14, 2023) for Orlando, Florida, where she met her husband, the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). She traveled accompanied by her friend Agustin Fernandez.

In your profile On Instagram, Michelle shared moments from the trip:

airplane window – posted videos of the plane flying over the US and after landing;

– posted videos of the plane flying over the US and after landing; man’s house – made a joke with Bolsonaro when he showed a pot of chocolate powder with an improvised masking tape with the word “sugar” written. The video appears to have been recorded in the house where the former president is living.



playback/social media Images shared by Michelle Bolsonaro on her Instagram profile upon arrival in the US

O Power360 found out that the goal is to celebrate her birthday and her husband’s.

Bolsonaro celebrates 68 years on March 21;

Michelle has a birthday the next day, March 22nd. She will be 41 years old.

There is no confirmation of when he will return to Brazil. Bolsonaro has been in the US since December 2022.