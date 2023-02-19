Former first lady used Instagram profile to promote make-up artist Agustin Fernandez’s brand; she has 5.8 million followers

Former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro, 40, has returned to using her profiles on social networks to advertise beauty products from makeup artist Agustin Fernandez, with whom she is a friend. Michelle posted 3 stories in your Instagram account this Sunday (19.feb.2023).

She has 5.8 million followers.

In the videos, she says she wears makeup every day and that, therefore, she needs to clean it so as not to leave any residue on her skin. The former first lady then explains how the product works and applies it to her face.

In sequence, “with clean and dry skin”, Michelle Bolsonaro says she will finalize the procedures with a vitamin complex that is also applied to the face. We 3 stories there is a link that directs you to the brand website by Agustin.

Watch the video of Michelle advertising the products (1min8s):