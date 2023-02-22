With 5.8 million followers, the former first lady has used her Instagram page to promote products and services

Former First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro published this Tuesday (21.Feb.2023) videos on her profile on Instagram where he appears advertising a trousseau store in Goiânia.

In the images, she appears during a visit to the store, thanking her for the affection she received and says she is feeling disney.

Watch the video shared by Michelle (41s):

With 5.8 million followers, Michelle has been using her Instagram page to advertise partner products and services. On Sunday (19.Feb.2023), she returned to advertising the aesthetic products of the make-up artist Agustin Fernandez, with whom she is a friend.

In the videos, she says she wears makeup every day and that, therefore, she needs to clean it so as not to leave any residue on her skin. The former first lady then explains how the product works and applies it to her face.

Watch (1min8s):

political life

Earlier this month, Michelle said she has no intention of running for elected office in the future. “Opposition, rest assured. I have no intention of running for any elected office.” wrote on his Instagram profile.

Recently, the president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Neto, said that Michelle would be an option for the party if the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is not a candidate for the Presidency in 2026, in the next presidential election.

Valdemar made a nod to Michelle’s candidacy when commenting on her participation in the launch of Bolsonaro’s candidacy for reelection, on July 24, 2022, in Rio de Janeiro, when the then first lady spoke.

“If Bolsonaro is not a candidate, we have Michelle. At Bolsonaro’s launch at Maracanã, she revealed herself. If he is a candidate, he will be a very strong candidate. If he is not a candidate, he will be even stronger, because this right-wing movement is here to stay ”, said Valdemar in interview to CNN.