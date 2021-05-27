The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights claimed that Israel’s deadly attacks on Gaza, which left at least 270 Palestinians dead and extensive devastation, could constitute “war crimes.” On the other hand, Bachelet said that the Islamist group Hamas also violated International Humanitarian Law by launching dozens of missiles against Israel.

In a special session of the UN Human Rights Council, High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet noted that last month’s attacks in Gaza “cast doubt on Israel’s compliance with the principles of distinction and proportionality in international humanitarian law.”

The UN representative said her office had verified the deaths of 270 Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem, including 68 children, during the escalation of the conflict. Most died in the Hamas-controlled area of ​​Gaza, where Israel attacked for 11 days.

These attacks, which responded to those launched first by Hamas and which caused at least 10 deaths, produced a large-scale destruction of civilian facilities, including homes, offices of humanitarian organizations, medical centers and the media, the UN representative stressed. .

“Despite Israel’s claims that many of these buildings housed armed groups or were used for military purposes, we have not seen evidence of this,” Bachelet said.

“If found to be indiscriminate and disproportionate, these attacks could constitute war crimes,” he added.

Rockets are launched into Israel from Gaza City, controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, on May 20, 2021. MAHMUD HAMS AFP / File

On the other hand, Bachelet qualified by saying that the “indiscriminate” rocket attacks launched by Hamas also constituted “a clear violation of International Humanitarian Law.”

Israel and Hamas agree to meet in Cairo to negotiate

Egypt has invited Israel and Hamas for indirect talks to consolidate the ceasefire declared a week ago, an Egyptian intelligence official said.

The talks will also focus on speeding up the Gaza reconstruction process.

“We are looking for a long-term truce that will allow for further discussions and possibly direct talks,” said the official, who was familiar with the procedures that led to the ceasefire.

The children gather by a crater where the house of Ramez al-Masri was left, which was destroyed by an airstrike before a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel. Picture taken on Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Beit Hanoun, in the northern Gaza Strip. © John Minchillo / AP

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Askenazi, on the one hand, and the head of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, Ismail Haniye, on the other, will lead the delegations.

The talks could also include the possible release of Palestinian prisoners in Israel in exchange for Israelis held by Hamas.

In the absence of confirmation, representatives of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) are also expected to participate in the meetings.

The clashes killed more than 270 people, mostly Palestinians, and caused extensive destruction in the Gaza Strip. Preliminary estimates put the damage at hundreds of millions of dollars. Egypt was key to mediating an agreement between both parties.

With Reuters, EFE and AP