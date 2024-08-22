“I am not a candidate,” “I’m doing something else in life,” or “it’s time to let someone else take those flags” are some of the insistent phrases that the Two-time President of Chile, Michelle Bachelet (2006-2010 and 2014-2018), to distance herself from those who insist on the possibility of seeking a third term in next year’s elections. However, her reappearance at various centre-left events in recent weeks has raised the alarm that Bachelet could be back.

And in the last three months, in the polls where her name is included to measure voting intentions for a possible presidential candidacy, Bachelet has risen by 8 points. An example of this is the poll Cadem, which marks its popularity at 61 percent, being its highest figure in the last decade.

But while on the flags of the ruling left the former president appears as a light of hope, His possible candidacy is a serious challenge for the opposition led by Evelyn Matthei, whom Bachelet defeated in the second round of the 2013 elections, and by the leader of the more conservative right, José Antonio Kast, defeated by Gabriel Boric in the 2021 elections.

“Some are afraid of her, some don’t want to talk about her, and others want to avoid her. But we don’t. We welcome Michelle Bachelet to the presidential race. And we are going to use every space, every opportunity, every moment to remind Chileans again and again that Michelle Bachelet is largely responsible for the destruction and stagnation of Chile,” Kast said in a video posted on his social media.

At the moment, there is no official announcement. The former president even assures that she will support the candidate chosen by her sector for the next elections. But, What is certain is that her presence at various government activities, such as inaugurations of works that bear her name or meetings with President Gabriel Boric, position her as a key card for the left to stay in the Palacio de la Moneda.

Why is Michelle Bachelet still considered the left’s best candidate for the upcoming elections and how has she managed not only to maintain but also to increase her popularity peak after leaving power in 2018? EL TIEMPO spoke with several political experts to explain the phenomenon that has monopolized the attention of the Chilean press these days.

Michelle Bachelet, from mother to ‘fairy godmother’

Mother or fairy godmother, both concepts have been used to refer to the former Chilean president who enjoys wide acceptance in the different sectors of the left, something unusual in a country accustomed to deep differences in the political arena of the same ideological current. However, Bachelet’s figure attracts support across the board, from the centre-left Christian Democrats to the Communist Party.

“She has succeeded, and that is why we speak of a new majority, in breaking away from the centre-left, from the Concertación, and creating a figure of unity. Those in the Frente Amplio love her, they look at her as a fairy godmother. Bachelet is a hit when people ask her for photos. Everyone loves her. Every candidate wants a photo with Bachelet,” says Ignacio Uribe, political editor of Televisión Nacional de Chile (TVN).

Experts agree that Bachelet’s charismatic figure has endured over time due to the social legacy of her two terms in office, and the impact they had on a large sector of the country, reforms such as the pension reform and those focused on child care, the expansion of free education (subsidies), educational policies, as well as those referring to women’s reproductive rights, including the law on abortion in three cases.

“One of the most notable issues is that during his two governments, 2006 and later in 2014, his agenda, beyond the political issues and the permanent dialogue he maintained with the different actors, focused on a concern for women, children and the social rights of all people in general. Bachelet opened up many opportunities for the exercise of social rights in Chile and that transcends time,” Camila Maturana Kesten, director of the feminist political action and studies center Corporación Humanas, highlights to EL TIEMPO.

Added to this is a kind of omnipresence of the former Chilean president at the key moments that have shaken her country in the last decade. and the openness he has shown to collaborate with the leaders in power, regardless of their political affiliation.

It can be said that he is a public figure with great intention of solidarity with the government in power.

“Michelle Bachelet has been present, permanently, in the contingent politics of our country. She has also been very available to support the different governments, both that of former President Sebastián Piñera and that of current President Gabriel Boric. It can be said that she is a public figure with a great intention of solidarity with the government in power. Something that she did not have in her two terms, especially in the second, which was very complex. Let us remember that even Boric and Piñera were very hard on her then,” Pamela Poo, director of Public Policies and Incidence of the Ecosur Foundation, assures EL TIEMPO.

The dilemmas of the Chilean left

Although female faces have emerged from the ruling party, such as government spokesperson Camila Vallejo or Interior Minister Carolina Tohá, neither of them has the level of popularity or charisma of Michelle Bachelet.

“The opposition has Kast and Matthei, both of them are leading in the polls. You start looking at the ruling party and there is no one. And suddenly, Bachelet comes in and starts to rise in the polls and those who could supposedly be the candidates remain stagnant,” says Uribe.

In this regard, the expert highlights that if there is something that the Boric administration has been constantly criticized for, it is its lack of experience in governing, something that the right has been able to capitalize on in issues such as the insecurity crisis that the country is experiencing. For this reason, Bachelet’s entry into the electoral contest would add a key component when it comes to convincing the electorate: political expertise.

“She has already been president twice, so she has all the experience and the equipment to implement a government that is broad in nature by bringing together the different political parties. So, one would expect this to revitalize the presidential race, because people recognize in her an ability to govern, which is lacking today given that the political forces are in disarray,” says political scientist Poo.

After two presidential terms and her acclaimed time at the United Nations as High Commissioner for Human Rights and director of UN Women, Michelle Bachelet appears to remain in the political shadows. It remains to be seen whether his convictions to retire remain strong or whether the pressure of polls and a political force that is anxious not to lose power will be stronger.

Andrea Aguilar Cordoba

Special for EL TIEMPO

Santiago de Chile