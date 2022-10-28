First lady Michelle Bolsonaro and former minister-elect senator Damares Alves (Republicans-DF) visited 35 cities in the 2nd round of elections. In parallel campaign for the reelection of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Michelle led a women’s committee on country trips in October. The caravan, which passed through all regions of Brazil, targeted the female and religious electorate.

Survey made by Power 360 shows that the entourage of women visited, from October 8 to 26, more states than the Chief Executive during the election campaign. Of the 27 units of the Federation, only Mato Grosso and Mato Grosso do Sul did not go. The Northeast and Southeast regions were prioritized. In Minas Gerais, the 2nd largest electoral college in the country, 6 cities were visited by Michelle and Damares.

The tour across the country will end this Thursday (27.Oct.2022) at an event in Brasília, at 7pm, at Estádio Mané Garrincha. The itinerary sought to fill places where Bolsonaro was unable to visit. In the 2nd round, the Chief Executive concentrated trips in the Southeast.

In the North, for example, while Bolsonaro only passed through Tocantins and Pará, the group led by Michelle was in all states, as well as in the Northeast, a region where the president seeks to win votes after being in 2nd place.

In the 1st round, Bolsonaro won in 3 states in the North region (Acre, Rondônia and Roraima). Lula (EN) won in the others (Amapá, Amazonas, Pará and Tocantins). In total, Bolsonaro emerged victorious in 13 Federation Units, while Lula won in 14.

During the trips, the women’s committee promoted events called “Women with Bolsonaro”, which often had the support of evangelical churches. Michelle and Damares also took part in motorcades and campaign events by the president’s allies in the 2nd round.

The entourage of women also had the participation of the elected deputy and deputy governor of the Federal District, Celina Leão (PP); of the reelected deputy Bia Kicis(PL-DF); of the elected deputy Silvia Waiapi (PL-AP); of the reelected deputy Rosangela Gomes (Republicans-RJ); of the reelected deputy Soraya Santos (PL-RJ); and the former minister and senator-elect Teresa Cristina (PP-MS).

“Spiritual Warfare” and Campaign

Michelle adopted an emotional speech on visits across the country. The First Lady has said that there is a “spiritual warfare” in Brazil and that the PT is the “party of darkness”. In his statements, he has demanded that the church “position yourself” and repeated that Bolsonaro fulfills a “God’s mission” as president.

Michelle’s trips are also a way of campaigning for allies still in the runoff, such as Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), who are running for government in São Paulo, and Onyx Lorenzoni (PL), which tries the government of Rio Grande do Sul, in addition to the governor Wilson Lima (União Brasil) of Amazonas, which is running for re-election.

They are also a way of strengthening ties with those already elected, such as the re-elected governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (Novo-MG), and the re-elected governor Gladson Cameli (PP-AC), who participated in an event with the first lady in Rio Branco.

In Bahia, Michelle and Damares were at the side of Father Kelmon (PTB), presidential candidate in the 1st round and Bolsonaro’s auxiliary line in debate at the SBT. The religious also doubled with the president in a debate at Globe.

PowerDate

Search PowerDate on the presidential race continues to show a scenario of stability, favorable to the candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), which registers 53% of valid votes. Bolsonaro had 47%.

A week ago, Lula had 52% against 48% for Bolsonaro when considering only the valid votes – disregarding whites and nulls. The distance between the finalists went from 4 to 6 points in a week.

According to the survey, Bolsonaro has 42% of the voting intentions of the female electorate. Lula has 58%.

In the stratification by region, Lula continues to lead in the Northeast, where it went from 65% in the last round to 68% in the current survey. It has been registering similar percentages in the region since the 1st round. In the South, Bolsonaro has consistently scored above the PT in the region. It currently has a 12-point lead.

In the other regions, the president is numerically ahead of Lula in valid votes in the Southeast (52% X 48%), in the North (52% X 48%) and in the Midwest (53% X 47%). There are 3 situations of technical tie, considering the specific margin of error for each region.

The survey was carried out by PowerDatewith resources from Power 360, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 5,000 interviews in 342 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation from October 23 to 25, 2022.

The margin of error is 1.5 percentage points for a 95% confidence interval. The TSE registration is BR-01159/2022. Learn more about the methodology by reading this text. The dissemination of results is done in an editorial partnership with the TV Cultura.

