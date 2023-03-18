Former first lady turns 41 on March 22; former president celebrates his birthday one day earlier, on March 21

Former First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro shared this Friday night (17.Mar.2023), on her profile on Instagrama photo in which she appears celebrating her birthday and that of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The official dates are March 22 and 21, respectively, when Michelle will turn 41 and Bolsonaro, 68.



Playback/Instagram @michellebolsonaro – 17.mar.2023 “They didn’t let our anniversary go unnoticed,” Michelle wrote on social media.

In the photo released by the former first lady, she thanks the confectioners and her friend and makeup artist Agustín Fernandez for organizing the celebration. “They didn’t let our anniversary go unnoticed”Michelle said.

She arrived in Orlando, in the United States, on Tuesday (March 14) to meet her husband. She was accompanied by her friend Agustín Fernandez.

There is no confirmation of when he will return to Brazil. Bolsonaro has been in the US since December 2022.