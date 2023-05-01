Michelle Alexander won two major awards at the Word Film Festival of Cannes for his first film “Zulen and I”. The production company was awarded in the categories of best director and best Latin short film. The film, which stars Norma Martínez and Tommy Párraga, narrates the stormy love story between the journalist and intellectual Dora Mayer and the philosopher Pedro Zulen, which occurred during the first two decades of the 20th century.

“Receiving such an important recognition like this encourages me to continue believing in this story and in the entire team that has worked on it. It is an award for all those who make up this project”, Alexander told the press.

#Michelle #Alexander #won #awards #Word #Film #Festival #Cannes