On the eve of Content Americas and after a long process of conversations, the experienced producers Michelle Alexander from Peru and Silvina Acosta from Argentina decided to join efforts and announced the realization of a series on the drama that Latin American women who are victims of abuse live dailyas well as the serious difficulties they encounter in order to find justice when they denounce it.

“The time has come to break the cycle that women live in our region and other parts of the world. This series will allow us to portray real cases, tragic moments faced by women of flesh and blood, and how the police, judges, and even public opinion acted at the time.said Michelle Alexander. “It will not be just about showing, but about questioning what went wrong and what is being done to change it,” she added.

In principle, the series will be intended for audiences in Latin America, the United States, Spain and Portugal. It is planned to offer it to various platforms of streaming.

It is projected to be shot in different Latin American cities such as Bogota, Buenos Aires, Mexico City, Lima, Rio de Janeiro and Santiago de Chile and will feature the participation of an international cast.

The project will be presented within the Content Americas which will take place from January 24 to 26 in Miami and will bring together producers, directors and distributors from the five continents.