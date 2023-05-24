michelle alexander was pronounced after spreading images of Melissa Paredes in an alleged production of the director. In this regard, she revealed the reality of the matter and answered if the ex-conductor of “America Today” is or is not in some audiovisual project of hers. The creator of América Televisión series ruled out this Tuesday, May 23, that they are working together. “Listen to me, I repeat that you are well screwed,” she told Ethel Pozo. “Melissa Paredes is not in the soap opera and she is not in this play,” she assured.

As is known, “Love and Fire” He shared a photograph that allegedly confirmed the actress in a fiction of Julián Alexander’s sister. “That production would be called ‘La esquina de la cumbia’,” said Gigi Miter.

