michelle alexander He has a great career in Peruvian television, as he has produced “Ojitos hechiceros”, “Luz de Luna”, “sissy” and other successful series emitted by the screens of America TV. However, the first link of the founder of Del Barrio Producciones was not with the cameras, but as the person in charge of preparing the actors, that is, worked as a wardrobe assistant.

With 40 years of experience in national television, Michelle Alexander, who decided to change her career in Industrial Engineering for Communication Sciences, learned from producer Lucho Llosa. However, the businesswoman appreciated the opportunity to work on the well-known novel “Carmine“, even though she was fired.

Why was Michelle Alexander fired from “Carmín”?

According to Michelle Alexander, her poor performance in “Carmín” was the reason for her being fired from the soap opera. This version was confirmed in an interview with the program “El reventonazo de la Chola”, where she recalled her colleague Margarita Morales, who offered her the opportunity to be a wardrobe assistant, but this offer was not to her liking because she liked the cameras. .

“40 years ago, I started as a wardrobe assistant in ‘Carmín’, but I was a person with many fears. Since I was a child I liked television because my dad took me to the Panamericana TV studios and from there I loved it. I was very afraid because I did not want to fail, but I also did my job badly because I hated being a wardrobe assistant, I hated dressing actresses”said the director of Del Barrio Producciones.

How did Michelle Alexander start in production?

After being fired from her job, the businesswoman began to meet with Lucho Llosa, who was the director of “Carmín”, with him she learned everything related to production. “He was the lapdog of Lucho Llosa (producer). He was my teacher. She is a person without any egoism, and when she saw that she could take off on her own, He gave me the opportunity to direct.”recounted Michelle Alexander to a local media.

