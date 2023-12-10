The news that the soap opera 'Light of hope' would occupy the time slot of 'Perdóname' on the América TV signal, surprising more than one viewer. As a result, rumors arose that the project starring Aldo Miyashiro, Erika Villalobos and their children came to an end because “it was a failure and had low ratings.” About, Michelle Alexander He decided to clarify the real reason why he ended his television production.

Did 'Forgive me' come to an end because of the ratings?

Magaly Medina took advantage of the latest edition of his program, broadcast on December 6, to question Michelle Alexander, who pointed out that 'Perdóname' was a success in audience, as it obtained 20 rating points. In this regard, the 'Urraca' alleged that this television production did not reach the numbers it expected and that, therefore, it went off the air.

In this regard, the head of Del Barrio Producciones responded to Medina. “I measure success by a good story and by a good audience, which is what it has had… Like all soap operas, they have their peaks, they go down at some point, they go up again. I don't look at ratings“I have told my team 'when we go down 3 to 4 points, just let me know to see what we do,'” Alexander said for Trome.

What was the real reason 'Forgive me' ended?

Michelle Alexander also explained the real reason for the end of her production 'Perdóname'. “It had to end precisely in December because, first, it is a novel for adults. So, we said: 'We are going to make it fit perfectly with a family soap opera' and for us, as a producer and channel, a product like 'Light of Hope' is much more appropriate for these dates,” he said.

In that line, Alexander added that “They did a lot of negative campaigning” to the soap opera starring Aldo Miyashiro.

Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos were chosen to star in 'Perdóname'. Photo: composition LR/América TV

What did Michelle Alexander say about Magaly's criticism of Deyvis Orosco's bioseries?

Michelle Alexanderwas approached by the press to ask about Magaly Medina's criticism of the bioseriesDeyvis Oroscowhich will premiere on 204. This occurred while the producer was at a promotional event for the new telenovela 'Luz de Esperanza'.

In this regard, the producer sent a strong message to the 'Urraca'.“To tell people who are ignorant on the subject, how many movies and series of characters that exist in real life have been played by actors who, with their faces washed, do not look alike, but there are makeup professionals who make them have a relative resemblance (…). What are you talking about? Leather or what?”said.