Magaly Medina is known for criticizing various characters in Peruvian entertainment and the television programs to which they belong. Now, this Thursday, March 7, Michelle Alexander presented the new production on América TV, with which she aspires to reach high audience levels with her fictional work, 'The Others Concha'. Recently, the director of Del Barrio Producciones faced criticism for choosing Aldo Miyashiro and Erika Villalobos as protagonists of a soap opera, a decision that sparked controversy as a result of the infidelity scandal involving the television presenter, but mention was also made of André Silva, who is married to the daughter of the soap opera producer.

What did Magaly Medina say about André Silva?

At the end of 2023, América Televisión presented its new production 'Luz de Esperanza', succeeding the previous novel by Aldo Miyashiro and Erika Villalobos. In this premiere, Andre Silva He resumed his leading role, a fact he previously played in the successful series 'Luz de Luna'.

This casting provoked the reaction of the journalist Magaly Medina, who has expressed her discontent in a sarcastic manner, raising doubts about the objectivity in the selection of actors by the producer of Michelle Alexander, the artist's mother-in-law.

Magaly Medina and her confrontations with Michelle Alexander on TV. Photo: LR/ATV/Produ composition

“(Michelle Alexander) has had to resurrect a dead man because she just wanted to give a job to her son-in-law, the one who makes 'Luz de Luna', southern light, northern light, all the moons, full moon, last quarter, ha ha ha. Galán, right?” said the TV presenter.

Did Michelle Alexander reproach Magaly Medina?

After Magaly Medina's various criticisms against her productions and the actor André Silva, the production company Michelle Alexanderalthough he said he did not want to refer to the 'Magpie', he came out to respond to the ATV host and defended his son-in-law, who stars in a soap opera on channel 4.

“I'm not going to give my opinion on anything Magaly Medina or Perica Pérez talk about, I'm not interestedthey are going to say and continue talking about it and I don't care,” he expressed at the beginning.

André Silva has been working at Del Barrio Producciones for several years. Photo: composition LR/La Linares/América TV

Likewise, he stood up for his team's work and attacked Medina: “I know who I work with and who is talented. and who doesn't have talent, and André is a great actor, he's starring in Othello right now at the Municipal (Theater), so I think there are certain people who have to swallow their words, and who, Finally, her job on television is that, being the envious one.”declared Trome.

What did Michelle Alexander say about the leading men of Peruvian soap operas?

The same way, Michell made a reflection on the prototype of the leading men in novels today, this also due to the words of Magaly Medina, who does not consider that André Silva and Aldo Miyashiro are protagonists of recent América TV productions.

“In reality, finally, the issue of who is handsome and who is not handsome is a subjective issue for each person, but you have to be very stupid to talk about beauty alone, it is very subjective, I think it is ultimately superficial,” he added.

