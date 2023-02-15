The producer clarified that she is happy with the relationship and marriage that her daughter has with the actor André Silva.

Is happy. michelle alexander He gave details of his daughter’s wedding, Adriana Álvarez, with the Peruvian actor Andre Silva. A few days ago, the wedding of both was known and the producer expressed how happy she is with their relationship. “I am happy that André and Adriana are happy, it is a reaffirmation of love that they have for each other. They already have a family formed, but they decided to get married because they wanted God’s blessing.”

He gave details of the relationship between André Silva and his daughter

The producer indicated that she gets along very well with André Silva and that she considers him as one more son. In an interview with Trome, she indicated that she knew him long before they started a relationship and assured that she “is happy that his two children have formed a family.” Likewise, the members of Group 5 were present at the wedding of Silva and Álvarez.

André Silva and Adriana Álvarez at their wedding. Photo: Instagram

How was the wedding of André Silva and Adriana Álvarez?

To the rhythm of Grupo 5 and Laguna Pai, the newlyweds expressed their love in a fun wedding together with various guests from Peruvian show business, such as Ethel Pozo and Carlos Cacho. However, the producer did not hesitate to indicate that the wedding had been simple and it was “the wedding dreamed of by André and Adriana, magical and romantic.”