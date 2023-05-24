I do not expect! Michelle Alexander trolled Edson Davila during his link with “America today” this May 23. The founder of Barrio Producciones commented on her new musical work “La esquina de la cumbia”, which will take place at the Plaza Norte theater starting on July 21. However, she was not spared from the spicy comments of Edson Dávila, who asked her if she would not dare to create a novel in which the protagonists are Ethel Pozo and Christian Domínguez.

As you remember, both figures were a couple in the fiction of the series “Maricucha 2”. Alexander felt uncomfortable and preferred to reveal a secret of the popular ‘Giselo’. “You know that we have a wonderful dance cast and I must confess that Edson did a casting to dance, but it did not happen,” she said between laughs. Quickly, the other drivers of the magazine began to laugh.

