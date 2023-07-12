Dorly Michell, the sergeant of the Mexican Army with eyes that you will not be able to stop seeing, He has impressed everyone on social networks, for sharing his training, since he even teaches how he fulfills his mission of caring for citizens by being part of the Secretary of National Defense.

Thanks to the Internet, elements of the Mexican Army, Navy, and National Guard have become known, since they tell of their experience and the rules that must be followed when being part of one of the institutions.

Michell has been very happy to fulfill his dream of being a military member, for which he shares the functions and tasks of being part of the land branch of the Mexican Armed Forces and reports to the Ministry of National Defense.

The army is a body that belongs to the Ministry of National Defense, in charge of the defense of the territory and national sovereignty, to guarantee internal security, for which reason, the soldiers who are part of the Navy surprise by teaching How do they defend the public?

Therefore, the member of this institution had an impact on social networks by sharing what the training is like to be able to comply with the mission to help the population civilian in cases of public necessity.

Likewise, the soldier from Mexico, shared on the Internet that she was part of the training of specialist sergeants at the Military School, by sharing her photographs, she has conquered all Internet users, as it shows the great passion he has for being part of the Navy.