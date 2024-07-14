The new European regulation R117-04 on the performance of newly approved car tyres in the worn state convinces Michelin. It was the same multinational leader in the production of tyres that made this known, underlining how this new European regulation that came into force last July 1st aims to “increase road safety and to protect both the planet and the purchasing power of European motorists”.

New EU regulation convinces Michelin

In particular, we read in an official note issued by the French company itself, “Michelin believes it is necessary to inform motorists about the importance of performance of their worn tyres”. Transparency, Michelin adds, is “all the more essential as some performances deteriorate with increasing wear, especially in terms of safety.” This new European provision, let us remember, includes a regulatory test to improve road safety, effectively leading drivers to rely on safe tyres up to the legal minimum tread depth, which is 1.6 mm.

New safety test

What does this new safety test consist of? It is about the wet braking testwhich is used by European authorities to measure the distance needed to decelerate from 80 to 20 km/h on a standard road surface with a water depth of 1 millimeter. Several specific parameters are included in this test, including the road grip coefficient and the ambient temperature. Michelin has therefore said it is satisfied with this new regulation, also because, the company explains, “designing high-performance tires from the first to the last kilometer is our mission pivotal point and was born from a design choice of the Group, with a single objective which is the safety of the users”.

Michelin Tires

The Michelin study

Let us remember that Michelin invests almost 1.2 billion euros in innovation and R&D every yearfunds that allow the company’s 6,000 researchers to create, for example, new tire architectures, but also innovative tread designs and composite materials with unprecedented properties. And among the many thematic areas that have always interested the multinational, there is also that of tire wear: a study conducted by Michelin itself claims that about 50% of the tires is replaced before it reaches 3 mm of residual tread depth.