Almost one bar less to help teams and riders

“It would be ideal to be able to have a minimum pressure of 1.7 or 1.6 psi”he has declared Johann Zarco regarding what would be the ideal parameter to avoid being irregular in terms of tire pressure.

The theme of pressure animated the finale of 2023, with rankings often rewritten hours after the checkered flaga trend that is unacceptable for any competition, let alone for the maximum expression of speed motorcycling.

According to what is reported above Twitter by the authoritative journalist Matt Oxley a little help could be made official for the teams and drivers in order to avoid the specter of incurring penalties and disqualifications.

HUGE NEWS: Heard that MotoGP's minimum front pressure may be reduced from 1.88 to 1.80 bar. That pretty much doubles the working window – from 1.88-2.0 ish to 1.80-2.00 ish – which will help riders and (hopefully!) preclude disqualifications that would be a disaster for MotoGP — Mat Oxley (@matoxley) February 16, 2024

From 1.88 should change to 1.80 barnot quite as much as Zarco would like, but a step towards the pilots who have repeatedly underlined how the risk of the pressure rising already starting from a high base is against safety given that towards 2 bars of pressure according to Brad Binder it increases considerably the risk of the tire locking up when braking.