It is in Turin, the city that in 1906 saw the birth of the first foreign office of the Group and which still today houses the registered office, production and logistics activities of Michelin Italiana, that Michelin Italia has decided to celebrate over 110 years of Made in Italy and to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Cuneo plant, flagship of the Michelin Group.

The excellence of Cuneo

The President of Michelin Italy, Simone Miatton, together with Simone Rossi, Director of the Cuneo car tire plant, unveiled the level of excellence achieved by the production plant which for the Michelin Group represents the most important plant in Western Europe and the leader technological, i.e. 1 of the 8 sites that develops new technologies to then be extended to other factories around the world. This figure assumes even more importance if we consider that there are 121 plants that are part of the Michelin Group. In 2023 the Michelin plant in Cuneo celebrates its first 60 years. The birthday of the innovative Piedmontese industrial reality – and related milestones obtained in 6 decades of activity – have had and will find confirmation, both narrative and factual, in the events planned during 2023 organized inside and outside the plant, involving the territory, the press and institutions.

Michelin in Cuneo

The plant was founded in 1963, and today employs around 2,300 people. Production focuses on car tyres, light commercial vehicles and semi-finished products. The installed production capacity allows an annual production of 13 million tyres. If contextualized in the national territory, Cuneo is the most important tire plant in Italy in terms of production capacity and number of employees.

The local network

Furthermore, for the territory that hosts it, the Michelin factory is one of the most important industrial realities and exports Made in Italy all over the world. In fact, 80% of the Cuneo plant’s production is destined for the European market, while the remaining 20% ​​is exported outside the continent. Thanks to investments in technology, in the development of teams and people, over the years the plant has become a point of reference within the Group, so much so that it is qualified as a “Technological leader” – i.e. one of the eight centers in which the new technologies, before large-scale industrialization in Michelin’s production plants around the world, which has 121 factories, 67 of which are dedicated to the production of tyres. The plant is also implementing new solutions to reduce its environmental impact, in line with the Michelin Group’s goals of decarbonisation by 2050.

Michelin’s green solutions in Cuneo

Among these, the adoption of 36 electric presses which have already made it possible to save 4,000 tons of CO2 and a new high-efficiency trigeneration plant, capable of simultaneously producing electricity, steam and water for heating and cooling. This plant, whose work has already started in order to be operational from 2024, will have no impact on the surrounding environment and, together with other initiatives under development, will make it possible to cover 97% of the energy needs of the Cuneo plant. Furthermore, through the integration of these solutions and systems, from 2024 the production site will have 16% of the energy available from renewable sources, corresponding to a reduction in CO2 emissions of 18,000 tons per year.