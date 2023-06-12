Monday, June 12, 2023
Michelin stars | Today we will find out if more Finnish restaurants will make it to the list of the few and chosen

June 12, 2023
June 12, 2023
in World Europe
Michelin stars | Today we will find out if more Finnish restaurants will make it to the list of the few and chosen

There are currently six Michelin-starred restaurants operating in Finland.

Today it will be revealed which Nordic restaurants will receive Michelin stars this year. The star recipients will be announced at six o’clock in the evening at an event held in Logomo, Turku.

You can follow the event live from the network.

Michelin organizes the event in cooperation with the City of Turku and Business Finland. In addition to the new Michelin stars, special Green Star awards for environmental friendliness and other awards will be awarded at the event.

The Michelin star is an international classification for the world’s best restaurants and their chefs. Stars have been awarded since 1930.

A restaurant can get one, two or three stars. One star means that the restaurant is very good in its class. Two stars means that it is worth deviating from the planned route to the restaurant due to the excellent skills of the staff. The three-star top restaurant is worth a trip just for the sake of it.

There are currently six Michelin-starred restaurants operating in Finland, five of which are located in Helsinki and one in Turku. The Helsinki restaurant Palace has two Michelin stars. One star is the Turku restaurant Kaskis and the Helsinki restaurants Demo, Finnjävel Salonki, Grön and Olo.

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

