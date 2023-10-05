Michelin stars | The Michelin guide also starts evaluating hotels

The awarding of Michelin stars is decided by inspectors who visit the hotels.

The Michelin guide will in the future evaluate hotels with stars in the same way as restaurants, the Michelin organization said on Thursday.

This is reported by the news agency AFP.

Michelin wants to use recognitions to help travelers choose hotels.

The guide editor-in-chief by Gwendal Poullennec according to the original Michelin guide published in 1900, it was made “to enlighten travelers in a time when information was not available”.

Today, there is a huge amount of information available. According to Poullennec, someone planning a trip may spend up to ten hours on different websites and platforms looking for a suitable hotel. The purpose of the new guide is to recommend the best hotels and save people’s time at the same time.

For use the recognition system to be taken awards stars to the best hotels, the awarding of which has several criteria, for example the hotel’s architecture, individuality of service, customer service, comfort and price.

The stars are awarded by the inspectors who visit the hotels. The practice is therefore the same as for restaurants.

The Michelin guide is the world’s most prestigious and internationally known recognition system in the restaurant industry.