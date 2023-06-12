Michelin stars | Finland’s newest Michelin restaurant is in Porvoo

The Nordic Michelin stars were awarded in Turku on Monday. The new Michelin restaurant in Finland is the Vår restaurant from Porvoo.

Valued The Michelin restaurant guide has once again awarded its stars to the best restaurants in the Nordic countries.

Finland has received a new Michelin restaurant, when a restaurant from Porvoo qualified for the rare group at the 2023 award ceremony Vår restaurant. The restaurateur accepted the award Niko Lehto.

Restaurant Vår also received the Michelin Green Star, which is awarded to a restaurant that particularly takes the environment into account in its operations. Finland’s other Green stars are at Natura, Nolla and Grön restaurants.

Vår opened on Papinkatu in Porvoo in 2021.

in Finland has seven Michelin-starred restaurants after the win.

Other restaurants with a Michelin star in Finland are Demo, Grön, Finnjävel Salonki, OIo, Kaskis and the only two-star Palace. Kaskis in Turku and Vår in Porvoo are the only Michelin restaurants in Finland that are located outside the capital region.

Received the Young Chef Award 2023 Jalmari Kunnas From the demo restaurant.

Michelin stars were awarded for the first time in Finland. The recipients of the stars were announced at an event organized at Logomo in Turku on Monday evening. Michelin organized the event in cooperation with the City of Turku and Business Finland.

Michelin star is an international classification for the world’s best restaurants and their chefs. Stars have been awarded since 1930.

Michelin’s inspectors evaluate the quality of the restaurant’s food ingredients, the method of preparation and the compatibility of flavors, personality, value for money and the consistency of quality.

In the rating, one star means that the restaurant is exceptionally good in its category. Two stars means that the restaurant is worth a detour. A three-star restaurant is already worth the trip in itself.

A Finnish restaurant entered the guide for the first time in 1987, when the Michelin star was earned by the Palace Gourmet restaurant. There have only been two restaurants in Finland that have had two stars: Hans Välimäki Chez Dominique, which closed in 2013, and Palace, which received two stars last year.

There has never been a three-star restaurant in Finland.

