Tire development is part of an increasingly sophisticated and technology-related process. In this sense, Michelin has been working for some time to speed up processes, both in the motorsport field and in the application in the automotive field, through the adoption of simulation software. This year, for example, 100% of the Hypercars in the 24 Hours of Le Mans will be equipped with tires developed entirely in this way. This technology is also a cornerstone of the relationship with car manufacturers, essential for the development of high-performance sports tires for original equipment.

Data simulation and analysis for tyres

Thanks to the mathematical modeling of the tyre, the simulator makes it possible to identify the most suitable dimensions and technologies for the new vehicle based on its characteristics and weight distribution. This new tool is based on data processing by the most advanced mathematical algorithms and allows Michelin to consolidate its position as a technological leader as a data-driven company. By accelerating innovation for racing – and for mobility in general – the simulator allows to better support partners and manufacturers, reduce the environmental impact of research and development and obtain real and concrete savings compared to longer and traditional development cycles .

What does the simulator do

In practical terms, the simulator allows dynamic reality to be reproduced through the interaction of three digital models: the first faithfully reproduces the characteristics and adherence of the circuits, the second which represents the chassis of the vehicle (or the complete vehicle) and the last to simulate the behavior of the tires in detail. At the wheel of a simulator, the driver is able to test different types of tires in all possible configurations. To complete the process, subjective sensations and driver feedback are integrated with objective measurements provided by the simulator, on which drivers behave just as they would in a real car or on a real track. Adapting to this digital revolution, the pilot’s profession has also profoundly evolved. At the same time, young drivers are developing driving skills on the circuit and on the simulator: knowing how to build bridges between the virtual and reality is now a priority.

Canopy technology

It is in this context that Michelin has just acquired the British company Canopy Simulation, world leader in lap time simulation. Canopy offers one of the most sophisticated simulation software on the market. Its system, hosted on a cloud platform, combines circuit, car and tire models with a highly advanced “trajectory simulator”, which reproduces the behavior of an “ideal virtual driver”.