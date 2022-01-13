Using technologies developed by engineers at Michelin’s R&D centers, the new Michelin Road 6 tire enables a 15% improvement in wet grip and a 10% increase in tire life compared to its predecessor, the Michelin Road 5 tire. These improvements in performance were made possible by a new tread design, advancements in raw materials and an optimized tire architecture. Alongside the standard Michelin Road 6 tire range, which now incorporates dimensions for road maxi enduros, there is also the Michelin Road 6 GT tire designed for touring motorcycles. The first It includes six front and eight rear sizes while the touring variant is available in one front and three rear sizes. This range guarantees great versatility and can equip a wide variety of motorcycles.

The main novelties of the tires are represented by the technology Michelin 2CT + (2 Compound Technology) front and rear which improved the tread pattern, with the parts found to be optimized for different performance characteristics. The lower layer with the harder compound of the tread rubber maintains stiffness during cornering, while the softer top layer in contact with the road gives excellent grip and high mileage in dry and wet conditions. Thanks to Michelin Radial X Evo technology, the 90-degree top plies allow you to have a wide footprint on the ground, giving high levels of grip, both in straight lines and in curves. The sidewalls of the new generation of Radial X Evo tires have a design studied to give optimal flexibility and comfort, absorbing road deformations, and remaining stable at high speeds, making it suitable even for motorcycles with high power. The overall effect of this technology is that the tire’s handling and responsiveness are optimized to offer driving pleasure and enjoyment without compromising on safety. Finally, improvements in the materials used include theAramid Shield technology: its use results in a more rigid, high-density tire carcass, which contributes to excellent handling and feedback. The aramid cloth resists centrifugal forces due to speed, providing excellent stability, all with a low weight.