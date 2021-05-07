Representatives of the world’s most influential restaurant guide, Michelin, have arrived in Moscow. They intend to discuss business issues and select a venue for the presentation of the first Michelin city guide. Deputy Mayor of the capital Natalya Sergunina spoke about this.

The Michelin stars are scheduled to be released and awarded in 2021.

“Michelin representatives came to discuss issues related to the upcoming work of the guide’s experts in Moscow. Also on the agenda is the selection of premises for the ceremony of awarding stars and the presentation of the first guide to our city, ”said Sergunina.

It is known that Moscow will become the first city in the CIS to have cafes and restaurants marked with stars. The assignment of stars to the institutions of the capital will create conditions for the development of tourism and increase the attractiveness of the city.

The dates of arrival of Michelin representatives in Russia will depend on the situation with the coronavirus pandemic.

Now in Moscow there are more than 15 thousand catering places. In addition, there are seasonal cafes in the capital, as well as gastronomic districts, for example, Kamergersky Lane, Pyatnitskaya Street, Kuznetsky Most, Sretenka, Bolshaya Dmitrovka. Also, Muscovites and tourists are attracted by modern gastronomic clusters such as Depo.

In recent years, gastronomy centers have emerged in Moscow markets, where you can not only buy food, but also have a snack at food courts. Now there are about 30 such places throughout Moscow.

Two Moscow establishments are included in the list of the world’s 50 best restaurants (World’s 50 Best Restaurants). White Rabbit is in 13th place and Twins Garden is in 19th.

