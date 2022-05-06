Among the novelties of Michelin, the Primacy 4+ is a tire for sedans, SUVs but above all for the cars that grind many milesthanks to further improved performance in the wet when it is worn out. Not surprisingly, the tread Bi-Compound it provides two layers of rubber placed one under the other, with different stiffness, so as to compensate for the reduction of the tread.

The tire sizes Michelin Primacy 4+with dimensions for 16 ″, 17 ″, 18 ″, 19 ″ wheels, at the time of this writing are the following:

Michelin Primacy 4+ measures 16 “

Michelin Primacy 4+ – 195 / 55R16 (87H)

(87H) Michelin Primacy 4+ – 195 / 55R16 (87T)

(87T) Michelin Primacy 4+ – 195 / 55R16 (87V)

(87V) Michelin Primacy 4+ – 195 / 55R16 (91H) XL

(91H) XL Michelin Primacy 4+ – 195 / 55R16 (91T) XL

(91T) XL Michelin Primacy 4+ – 195 / 55R16 (91V) XL

(91V) XL Michelin Primacy 4+ – 195 / 65R16 (92V)

(92V) Michelin Primacy 4+ – 205 / 55R16 (91H)

(91H) Michelin Primacy 4+ – 205 / 55R16 (91V)

(91V) Michelin Primacy 4+ – 205 / 55R16 (91W)

(91W) Michelin Primacy 4+ – 205 / 55R16 (94H) XL

(94H) XL Michelin Primacy 4+ – 205 / 55R16 (94V) XL

(94V) XL Michelin Primacy 4+ – 205 / 60R16 (92H)

(92H) Michelin Primacy 4+ – 205 / 60R16 (92V)

(92V) Michelin Primacy 4+ – 205 / 60R16 (96H) XL

(96H) XL Michelin Primacy 4+ – 205 / 60R16 (96W) XL

(96W) XL Michelin Primacy 4+ – 215 / 55R16 (93V)

(93V) Michelin Primacy 4+ – 215 / 55R16 (93W)

(93W) Michelin Primacy 4+ – 215 / 60R16 (95H)

(95H) Michelin Primacy 4+ – 215 / 60R16 (95V)

(95V) Michelin Primacy 4+ – 215 / 60R16 (99H) XL

(99H) XL Michelin Primacy 4+ – 215 / 60R16 (99V) XL

(99V) XL Michelin Primacy 4+ – 215 / 65R16 (98V)

(98V) Michelin Primacy 4+ – 215 / 65R16 (102V) XL

(102V) XL Michelin Primacy 4+ – 245 / 70R16 (111H) XL

Tread, shoulder tire Michelin Primacy 4+

Michelin Primacy 4+ measures 17 “

Michelin Primacy 4+ – 175 / 65R17 (87H)

(87H) Michelin Primacy 4+ – 205 / 45R17 (88H) XL

(88H) XL Michelin Primacy 4+ – 205 / 50R17 (89V)

(89V) Michelin Primacy 4+ – 205 / 50R17 (93H) XL

(93H) XL Michelin Primacy 4+ – 205 / 50R17 (93V) XL

(93V) XL Michelin Primacy 4+ – 205 / 50R17 (93W) XL

(93W) XL Michelin Primacy 4+ – 205 / 55R17 (91V)

(91V) Michelin Primacy 4+ – 205 / 55R17 (95V) XL

(95V) XL Michelin Primacy 4+ – 215 / 45R17 (87W)

(87W) Michelin Primacy 4+ – 215 / 45R17 (91V) XL

(91V) XL Michelin Primacy 4+ – 215 / 45R17 (91W) XL

(91W) XL Michelin Primacy 4+ – 215 / 50R17 (91W)

(91W) Michelin Primacy 4+ – 215 / 50R17 (95W) XL

(95W) XL Michelin Primacy 4+ – 215 / 55R17 (94V)

(94V) Michelin Primacy 4+ – 215 / 55R17 (94W)

(94W) Michelin Primacy 4+ – 215 / 55R17 (98W) XL

(98W) XL Michelin Primacy 4+ – 215 / 60R17 (96H)

(96H) Michelin Primacy 4+ – 215 / 60R17 (96V)

(96V) Michelin Primacy 4+ – 215 / 65R17 (99V)

(99V) Michelin Primacy 4+ – 215 / 65R17 (103V) ​​XL

(103V) ​​XL Michelin Primacy 4+ – 225 / 45R17 (91V)

(91V) Michelin Primacy 4+ – 225 / 45R17 (91W)

(91W) Michelin Primacy 4+ – 225 / 45R17 (91Y)

(91Y) Michelin Primacy 4+ – 225 / 45R17 (94V) XL

(94V) XL Michelin Primacy 4+ – 225 / 45R17 (94W) XL

(94W) XL Michelin Primacy 4+ – 225 / 50R17 (94V)

(94V) Michelin Primacy 4+ – 225 / 50R17 (94W)

(94W) Michelin Primacy 4+ – 225 / 50R17 (94Y)

(94Y) Michelin Primacy 4+ – 225 / 50R17 (98V) XL

(98V) XL Michelin Primacy 4+ – 225 / 50R17 (98W) XL

(98W) XL Michelin Primacy 4+ – 225 / 50R17 (98Y) XL

(98Y) XL Michelin Primacy 4+ – 225 / 55R17 (97W)

(97W) Michelin Primacy 4+ – 225 / 55R17 (101V) XL

(101V) XL Michelin Primacy 4+ – 225 / 55R17 (101W) XL

(101W) XL Michelin Primacy 4+ – 225 / 60R17 (99V)

(99V) Michelin Primacy 4+ – 235 / 45R17 (94W)

(94W) Michelin Primacy 4+ – 235 / 45R17 (94Y

(94Y Michelin Primacy 4+ – 235 / 45R17 (97W) XL

(97W) XL Michelin Primacy 4+ – 235 / 55R17 (99V)

(99V) Michelin Primacy 4+ – 235 / 55R17 (103W) XL

(103W) XL Michelin Primacy 4+ – 235 / 55R17 (103Y) XL

(103Y) XL Michelin Primacy 4+ – 245 / 45R17 (99W) XL

(99W) XL Michelin Primacy 4+ – 245 / 45R17 (99Y) XL

Michelin Primacy 4+ tire

Michelin Primacy 4+ measures 18 “

Michelin Primacy 4+ – 175 / 60R18 (85H)

(85H) Michelin Primacy 4+ – 195 / 60R18 (96H) XL

(96H) XL Michelin Primacy 4+ – 215 / 45R18 (93W) XL

(93W) XL Michelin Primacy 4+ – 215 / 50R18 (92W)

(92W) Michelin Primacy 4+ – 215 / 55R18 (99V) XL

(99V) XL Michelin Primacy 4+ – 225 / 40R18 (92Y) XL

(92Y) XL Michelin Primacy 4+ – 225 / 45R18 (95W) XL

(95W) XL Michelin Primacy 4+ – 225 / 45R18 (95Y) XL

(95Y) XL Michelin Primacy 4+ – 225 / 50R18 (99W) XL

(99W) XL Michelin Primacy 4+ – 225 / 55R18 (102V) XL

(102V) XL Michelin Primacy 4+ – 235 / 45R18 (98W) XL

(98W) XL Michelin Primacy 4+ – 235 / 45R18 (98Y) XL

(98Y) XL Michelin Primacy 4+ – 235 / 50R18 (97V)

(97V) Michelin Primacy 4+ – 235 / 50R18 (101H) XL

(101H) XL Michelin Primacy 4+ – 235 / 50R18 (101Y) XL

(101Y) XL Michelin Primacy 4+ – 235 / 55R18 (104V) XL

(104V) XL Michelin Primacy 4+ – 245 / 45R18 (100W) XL

(100W) XL Michelin Primacy 4+ – 255 / 45R18 (99Y)

(99Y) Michelin Primacy 4+ – 255 / 60R18 (112V) XL

Michelin Primacy 4+ tire tread

Michelin Primacy 4+ measures 19 “

Michelin Primacy 4+ – 205 / 50R19 (94H) XL

(94H) XL Michelin Primacy 4+ – 205 / 55R19 (97H) XL

(97H) XL Michelin Primacy 4+ – 205 / 55R19 (97V) XL

(97V) XL Michelin Primacy 4+ – 225 / 45R19 (96W) XL

(96W) XL Michelin Primacy 4+ – 225 / 50R19 (96W)

(96W) Michelin Primacy 4+ – 225 / 50R19 (100V) XL

(100V) XL Michelin Primacy 4+ – 235 / 50R19 (103V) ​​XL

Photo of Michelin Pilot Sport 5 and Primacy4 + tires

