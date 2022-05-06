The French tire manufacturer, Michelin, presented two new summer tires capable, on paper, of guaranteeing greater precision and autonomy. It’s about the models Pilot Sport 5 and Primacy 4+with the first of these designed for sports cars and high-performance sedans.

Michelin Pilot Sport 5 it was designed to offer a more ideal combination of sporting performance and longevity. In the Sport segment it is a candidate to become one of the longest-lasting tires, but above all it wants to give drivers greater reactivity. Michelin has taken advantage of the Dynamic Response technology, already successfully tested in the world of motorsport, which consists of a hybrid aramid and nylon fabric that wraps the entire structure of the tire, in order to provide optimal transmission of driving inputs. The Pilot Sport 5 also provides improvements in the braking phrase in all weather conditions; Dual Sport Tread Design technology is based on an internal part of the tread that features wide grooves and a high void ratio, a structure designed for wet asphalt. In dry conditions, the tread blocks on the outside with optimized stiffness help. Michelin Pilot Sport5 is available from spring 2022 in 50 different sizes from 17 to 21 inches.

Michelin Primacy 4+ it was designed, however, for those who face daily commutes or long journeys with sedans and SUVs. This tire stands out for its improved performance in the wet even in conditions of increased wear. Its Bi-Compound tread combines two layers of rubber placed one under the other, with different stiffness, so as to compensate for its wear. The model has been available since last March in 82 sizes between 16-19 inches, which will become 121 – between 16 and 21 inches – by the end of 2022.

Pilot Sport 5 and Primacy 4+ tires are entirely produced in the European factories of the Michelin group, including the Italian one in Cuneothe largest Michelin plant in Western Europe, which is confirmed as a reference for the French group.