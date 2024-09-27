Postponement of (at least) one year

The announcement made by Michelin on Friday at Misano-2, in which the decision to postpone by at least a year the introduction of the new front tire initially scheduled for 2025generated discussion in the paddock. Some, even among the media, have spoken out against this choice. However, a different opinion came from Marc Marquezwho, speaking to journalists, supported the assessment made by the French tire dealer.

Better to wait than risk

According to Marquez the inability to carry out the quantity of tests requiredwhich is the reason why Michelin postponed the introduction of the new tire, is one more than valid reason not to take risks. “Right decision? In my opinion yes – commented Marquez – because you can’t make a decision on something super important like the front tire by doing just one test, on just one track, in just one condition”.

“The tires we have now work – continued Marquez – and we are all starting to understand how to avoid accidents. Normally strange accidents occur when changing the front tire and you also need to understand the temperature and pressure range of the tires. For me it’s a good decision, even though I liked the new one when I tried it. But it’s a good idea to do more tests, in different conditions and with different compounds”.