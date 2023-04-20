Michelin thinks participating in Formula 1 is anything but good advertising…

In the early days everything was betah. Is just so. Even the nostalgia used to be better than it is now. And that said, also in Formula 1 some things were better. Take Jos Verstappen for example. Remember how happy we were when he got on stage? Now it is especially disappointing when that son of his is not there.

What was also better was refueling. Nice and full bark and don’t save gas. That’s great, man. And finally the different tire suppliers. Used to be -except for America 2005- also better. Because it could make all the difference with which brand of tires you drove. Now you only have Pirelli.

Michelin does not want to enter Formula 1

You used to have Bridgestone, for example. And Michelin. And it is about that last tire manufacturer today. Because they want not in Formula 1 when the contract with Pirelli expires in 2024. Not good advertising.

That’s the way it is, in Formula 1 it is important that the tires wear quickly, so that they have to be changed more quickly. And according to Michelin, that is not necessarily what their company stands for, quickly wearing tires.

Michelin would like to participate if these ‘rules’ change. If they can just gain knowledge for the street tires again. And Michelin doesn’t have to do it for brand awareness either, even without Formula 1 it is one of the most famous tire brands in the world.

