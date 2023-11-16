The 69th edition of the Michelin guide was presented by Federica Fontana near Franciacorta. The 2024 selection boasts records: three new ones restaurants with three Michelin Starsfive new premises with two Michelin Stars (two of which immediately obtained two Stars), and 26 new restaurants with a Michelin Star. Overall, the Michelin Guide Italy 2024 matters 395 starred restaurantscompared to 385 in 2023.

Michelin Guide Routes 2024

The Michelin guide is available onMichelin App and in the bookstore starting December 12, 2023. In total driving counts 1,986 restaurantsof which 395 starred.

👉 13 restaurants (2 new) with 3 STARS

👉 40 restaurants (5 new) with 2 STARS

👉 342 restaurants (26 new) with 1 STAR

👉 58 restaurants (13 new) in GREEN STARS

👉 257 restaurants (29 new) BIB GOURMAND

The 2024 Michelin Guide has 1,986 restaurants, of which 395 are starred

Three Michelin Guide Stars 2024

The latest restaurants to obtain three Michelin Stars are Atelier Moessmer Norbert Niederkofler in Brunico (BZ) e Quattro Passi in Nerano, Naples (NA). In addition to these new additions, the restaurants in Italy that retain the three Stars are Villa Crespi in Orta San Giulio (NO), Piazza Duomo in Alba (CN), Da Vittorio in Brusaporto (BG), Le Calandre in Rubano (PD), Dal Pescatore in Canneto Sull’Oglio (MN), Osteria Francescana in Modena, Enoteca Pinchiorri in Florence, La Pergola in Rome, Reale in Castel di Sangro (AQ), Uliassi in Senigallia (AN) and Enrico Bartolini at MUDEC in Milan.

The presentation of the restaurants with the Three Michelin Stars

Michelin Stars 2024

In the Michelin Guide Italy 2024 they were assigned in total 33 new Stars, distributed in 12 regions. Five new restaurants have been awarded two Michelin Stars, while 26 have received their first Star. The 69th edition also awarded 13 new restaurants with the Green Starbringing the total number of restaurants in Italy with this recognition to 58. The Green Star is a symbol attributed to restaurants committed to sustainabilitynot limited only to starred restaurants or Bib Gourmands.

The chefs who won the Two Stars in the 2024 Michelin Guide

Inspectors consider various aspects, such as the provenance of raw materials, support for local producers, waste management, waste reduction, energy efficiency,‘environmental impact of the structure and the sustainable training of young people, among other criteria, before awarding this recognition.

Routes with starred restaurants

In the ranking of Michelin stars by regions, Lombardy remains in the lead with 60 restaurants (3 three Stars, 6 two Stars, 51 one Star). There Campania comes in second place with 51 restaurants (1 three Stars, 8 two Stars, 42 one Star), followed by Tuscany in third place with 41 restaurants (1 three Stars, 5 two Stars, 35 one Star).

The provinces with the most starred restaurants are those of Naples in the lead with 29 restaurants (1 three-star, 7 two-star, 21 one-star) and Salerno in fourth place with 18 restaurants (2 two stars, 16 one stars). Bolzano ranks second with 21 restaurants (1 three-star, 3 two-star, 17 one-star), Milan third with 19 starred restaurants (1 three stars, 4 two stars, 14 one star), and Rome in fifth place with 17 restaurants (1 three-star, 3 two-star, 13 one-star).

The presentation of restaurants with a Michelin Star

In the ranking of Bib Gourmand by regions, theEmilia Romagna leads the ranking with 34 restaurants, followed by Lombardy (29 restaurants), Piedmont (28 restaurants), Tuscany (26 restaurants) e Veneto (20 restaurants) in fifth place.

History Michelin Guide

The “Michelin Guide” is one of the most renowned gastronomic guides in the world. It was created and first published by the French company Michelinknown above all for the production of tyres, in 1900.

At the time, the guide was introduced as a tool for drivers, offering useful information such as maps, petrol station directions, suggestions for car repairs and accommodation for motorists.

The Michelin Guide was born in 1900

Over time, the Michelin Guide has evolved to include restaurant reviews and ratings, offering stars that represent recognition of gastronomic quality. In the 1926, the star system was introduced to evaluate restaurant cuisine. Initially, the guide assigned one star to the restaurants considered worthy of a stop, two stars for those that offered excellent cuisine And three stars for exceptional restaurantsconsidered destinations not to be missed.

Over the years, the Michelin Guide has expanded globally, publishing specific editions for different countries and cities. It has become one of the most gastronomic guides authoritative, influential and respected in the world, whose recognitions represent an important milestone for restaurants and chefs.

The Michelin Guide is among the most authoritative in the world

The guide is also known for his rigorous anonymity of the inspectors, the accuracy in the evaluation and its reputation in determining the success or failure of a restaurant. In addition to the stars, the Michelin Guide also awards other recognitions such as “Green Stars” for sustainability and “Bib Gourmand” for good quality restaurants at affordable prices.

Read also:

👉 What do you think? Drop by discussions on the FORUM!

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK