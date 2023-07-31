Michelin focuses heavily on Italy for its future growth. And he wants to prove it not only in words, but also in deeds: 315 million euros have already been invested in our country as part of a five-year plan that has already been concluded, while 65 million will instead be invested by the end of the year. All with a very specific goal, a double goal: reduce environmental impact and support the transition to electric. To ensure that this target becomes more concrete than ever, the Italian division of Michelin has decided to rely on Matteo De Tomasi, appointed head of the unit just over two weeks ago.

Electrification big chance

“For our Group, the transition to electric mobility is one Big chance – he made his debut on the microphones of La Stampa – Tires for electric cars have different characteristics compared to traditional tires because there must be less rolling resistance to increase the vehicle’s range despite the higher weight (due to the battery pack). And then they must be less noisy, so we are investing to improve acoustic comfort. Added to this is the sustainability chapter, but we’re at a good point because the first green tire was launched in 1992″.

Double challenge

In concrete terms, therefore in terms of product, Michelin’s goal is to be able to produce tires by 2050 that are fully sustainablewhich means they will be built using materials that are recycled or from renewable sources. “Therefore, the challenge is twofold: to make tires suitable for the new mobility that are themselves sustainable”, explains De Tomasi.

Look to the future

What will the future hold for Michelin? Difficult to say, even for the number one of the Italian division of the company, which speaks of slight bending potential compared to last year. “We want to continue to maintain the production volumes that have allowed us to be the leading tire manufacturer in Italy – concluded De Tomasi – We have just completed the electrification of the presses Wedge and this allows us to reduce CO2 emissions by 4,000 tons in a year. It is one of the group’s first sites in the world to have this technology. For the future, the construction of a trigeneration plant is starting which will make it possible to produce electricity, steam and water for heating and cooling, making it possible to cover 97% of the plant’s energy needs starting from next year”.