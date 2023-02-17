Michelins has a strong focus on the all-season tire segment. The car tire market in itself recorded strong growth in 2022: +6.3% compared to the previous year, translated as the crisis has now been overcome and a return to pre-pandemic sales levels. What was surprising, however, was the trend marked by all-season tyres, those valid for the whole year: in this case the increase was +9%, confirming the constant growth of the segment in the past eight years (except for a slight decrease only in 2022 due to the lockdown). There are two main reasons behind this positive trend: government ordinances on the one hand, and the unpredictability of the weather on the other.

“In the all-season segment, Michelin launched the Crossclimate family in 2015, since then in Italy they have been almost 5 million tires sold. We are investing in all three segments, not just in the all-season: we have recently renewed the summer range and expanded the winter one – Silvia Vergani, B2B Marketing Director of Michelin Italia, declared on the sidelines of the test drive we carried out at the wheel of a Mercedes GLA equipped with Michelin CrossClimate 2 tires – The offer will stand complete on all three segments. We don’t expect a downturn in the winter tire market, this is more likely to happen in the summer segment, at least in countries like France, Italy and Spain. However, in recent years we have observed that the transition from summer to all-season is happening more slowly than we imagined”.

We remind you that, to date, the Michelin CrossClimate offer involves cars in every segment, but also campers and commercial vehicles. In terms of dimensions, they range from 15″ to 20″, but this family will soon expand: during this year, in fact, the French manufacturer plans to extend the range by 10% with the introduction of the 21″ and 22″ sizes. “The Crossclimate range is aimed not only at those who use summer or winter tires all year round, but also at all those who experience the change of season with discomfort – added Antonio Di Benedetto, Product Manager of Michelin Italy – It is a winning product in terms of dry and wet braking and snow traction, both new and worn. Our goal is to guarantee excellent performance combined with maximum safety: just think that from 2024 they will be mandatory wet grip tests for worn tyres, a practice that we already carry out on our products. A winning recipe that can count on a mix of successful technologies, from the thermo-adaptive compound, capable of adapting to unpredictable weather conditions by working on a temperature range of +30/-10 degrees, to the tread design designed to facilitate disposal of the water to the outside”.