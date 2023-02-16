For many motorists, the choice of tires to put on their car often becomes a real one rebus: summer and winter tires or all-season tyres, therefore valid for the whole year? Dilemma difficult to resolve for some, even if the numbers arriving from the market speak of a segment in constant expansion between the two mentioned above, and that of all-season tyres: in the last eight years, growth has been 200%a symbol of an increasingly widespread trust in these tires capable of guaranteeing excellent performance in all weather conditions.

Who is investing more and more resources in this tire market segment is Michelinswhich recently presented the second generation of the family CrossClimate, available in four different versions: the standard 2 for all bodies, the 2 SUV intended only for medium and large crossovers, the Camping specific for campers and the Agilis designed for commercial vehicles. On the roads of Mantello, in the province of Sondrio, and its surroundings, we had the opportunity to test the first of these four types of all-season tyres, i.e. the one designed for all car segments: we put this tire to the test behind the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz GLA 180 diesel with automatic gearbox both on flat roads and with smooth and dry asphalt, and on winding mountain roads, with climbs and switchbacks wet from the rain and made slippery by the sleet, to arrive at a stretch covered by a significant layer of snow mixed with ice, given the temperature very close to 0 degrees Celsius.

Little to object to the operation of these tyres: the sensation of adherence to the asphalt was the same in all climatic and road surface conditions, and even in the snowy section, traction was always guaranteed. On the other hand, it is no coincidence that the entire Michelin CrossClimate family is equipped with the M+S marking and the 3PMSF certification, which allow it to be used safely all year round by complying with the regulations set forth in winter on various road sections. Another positive aspect of this tire is the great silence when rolling: in every driving scenario that we have tried to test on the expected route, from dry braking to wet braking, passing through snow traction and rolling resistance, this tire managed to bring home a more than satisfactory result, proving to be a more than recommended choice for motorists who, as is increasingly the case, prefer all-season tires to summer/winter ones.

They know it well too builders manufacturers who choose this family of tires as original equipment for their models: to date the Michelin CrossClimate range has been chosen by ten car manufacturers to equip more than twenty cars in each segment, from compacts to sedans and station wagons via SUVs. Let’s clarify, without any kind of distinction based on power supply: diesel, petrol, hybrid and even electricit is a tire capable of responding more than positively to the needs of all motorists, which despite being an all-season tire can easily be comparable in terms of energy efficiency performance and mileage to a summer tyre.